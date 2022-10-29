News on Mike Tyson, Emma, The Usos, and Samoa Joe

– Mike Tyson is returning to AEW.

AEW announced on October 28 that Tyson will appear on the November 4 episode of AEW Rampage. The boxing legend will serve as a special guest commentator for one night only on TNT.

– It has been revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that both Jimmy and Jey Uso competed in their 100th match of the year which is more than any other superstars on the roster. The report stated “With the company on a full schedule the entire year, over the weekend, both Usos had their 100th match of the year, the most of any wrestler on the roster. Jimmy had 101 as of the 10/23 house show and Jey had 100. McIntyre had 100 matches last year but they didn’t start full-time touring until July”.

– After returning to WWE on Friday night, Emma tweeted…

Home ❤️ — TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) October 29, 2022

– After Rampage ended, Samoa Joe took the mic and cut a promo saying it’s a dark day because now they are going to meet the REAL Samoa Joe and they won’t escape alive.

He promised “WarJoe is going to kill you.”