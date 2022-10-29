Holy Ucey! The Bloodline break character after Sami Zayn floors them with one-liner!

It was a rough night for the whole Bloodline and not because of all the infighting between them but because they couldn’t keep a straight face in one of the most hilarious segments in the history of Smackdown.

And that was all thanks to Honorary Uce Sami Zayn, who made it his mission to find a way to crack a smile from his team mates every single week they’re on television together.

In a heated opening segment where Reigns told Zayn and Jey to fix their issues, Sami offered his hand of friendship but Jey told him he’s a “fake ass Uso” and he’ll never be family. When Zayn pointed out that the Head of the Table wanted peace, Jey responded that he doesn’t give a damn what the Head of the Table wants.

Cue to “ooooh’s” from the fans and the start of the comedy. Zayn, despite being thrown under the bus by Jey, wanted to make Reigns happy and actually said that Jey didn’t mean to say that. Jey hasn’t been himself and said that he wasn’t “feeling Ucey” lately.

A serious-looking Reigns couldn’t hold it after that comment and burst out laughing as Jey, acting angry, wasn’t able to hold it either. Putting his hands on his face and turning away from the camera multiple times, Jey had a very, very hard time not to laugh as the rest of the Bloodline cracked smiles.

Reigns told Jey to find his “inner Ucey” again and with Jey turning yet again to hide his face from the camera, Roman made him turn and to “stay here” and told him that if this continues, he’ll remove the “honorary” from Sami’s shirt and change his name to Sami Uso.