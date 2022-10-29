Emma comments on returning to WWE

Tenille Dashwood returned to WWE last night on Smackdown, reprising her role as Emma, as she answered Ronda Rousey’s open challenge for the Smackdown Women’s title.

Unfortunately for Emma, things didn’t go her way though and lost her first match in the company since 2017 after she tapped out to Rousey’s armbar.

The Australian Dashwood was lately part of the Impact Wrestling roster but left the company in July of this year.

Emma was a big part of the early days of NXT and then had a short run in the main roster before she was eventually released. A change of gimmick to Emmalina was hyped for weeks back then but that eventually never happened.

Dashwood tweeted “Home” and a love emoji after her Smackdown appearance.