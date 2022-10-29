Another possible WWE return, JR addresses negative feedback

– Fightful Select reports that WWE is interested in bringing back Tegan Nox.

– On Wednesday night, AEW announcer Jim Ross was tweeting about AEW Dynamite and wrote that Jon Moxley is “Austin-esque” which led to him receiving some criticism from fans. One fan referred to the tweet as “disrespectful” to Steve Austin and during his podcast, JR elaborated on the tweet…

“I made two comments, one, I took a screenshot of my TV with Bryan Danielson on it, and the more I get him on my TV, the more I like it. Everybody complimented that. I did another one, later on, just following the show, and it was during a Jon Moxley offensive frenzy; strikes, strikes, strikes, assault. All I said was, ‘Jon Moxley is Austin-esque.’ I should have probably said, ‘at this moment’ or ‘tonight’ or ‘during this offensive onslaught’ or something like that. I caught so much shit from fans. They want to make sure you see it, so they tag you and think you might react to them. It’s funny. I thought it was a compliment to Moxley and it was a compliment I meant. His game does remind me of Austin’s at times. Am I saying that he’s going to be better or greater than Austin? I don’t know that anybody will ever be as great as Stone Cold when he was at his peak. He’s still my favorite guy. I just thought there were pieces of Moxley’s game, surrounding his aggression and tenacity, that reminds me of Steve. That’s all I said. Then you get shit for it because someone didn’t agree with you or they think you’re putting Austin down. Just because you compliment someone doesn’t mean you’re knocking somebody else.”

