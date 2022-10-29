10/29/22 WWE NXT house show results from Winter Haven, FL
– Men’s Halloween Battle Royal : Winner : Josh Briggs to earn an NXT Title opportunity tonight.
The NXT men did a Halloween battle royal tonight. Some of the costumes were of current and former WWE talent.
Edris: The Boogeyman
Stacks: Shawn Michaels
Dante: Rhea Ripley
Brutus: Ultimate Warrior
Brooks: John Cena
Ikeman: Tajiri#NXTWinterHaven pic.twitter.com/sjMXdFlldl
– Axiom defeated Javier Bernal
– Roxannne Perez and Ivy Nile defeated Lash Legend and a local talent.
– Edris Enofe / Malik Blade / Oro Mensah d Grayson Waller / Lucien Prince / Bronco Nima
– Alba Fyre defeated Isla Dawn
. @IslaDawn and #AlbaFyre adding some UK flavor to #NXTWinterHaven pic.twitter.com/ujwJyQaKoh
– The Schism ( w/ Joe Gacy and Ava Rayne ) defeated Andre Chase and Duke Hudson
🖤❤️ @AvaRaineWWE 📸#NXTWinterHaven pic.twitter.com/bV5L8XLrqZ
– NXT Title: Bron Breakker (c) d Josh Briggs
