10/29/22 WWE NXT house show results from Winter Haven, FL

– Men’s Halloween Battle Royal : Winner : Josh Briggs to earn an NXT Title opportunity tonight.

– Axiom defeated Javier Bernal

– Roxannne Perez and Ivy Nile defeated Lash Legend and a local talent.

– Edris Enofe / Malik Blade / Oro Mensah d Grayson Waller / Lucien Prince / Bronco Nima

– Alba Fyre defeated Isla Dawn

– The Schism ( w/ Joe Gacy and Ava Rayne ) defeated Andre Chase and Duke Hudson

– NXT Title: Bron Breakker (c) d Josh Briggs

