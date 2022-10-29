10/28/22 WWE NXT house show results from Melbourne, FL
– Women’s Halloween Battle Royal: Winner: Thea Hail
#NXTMelbourne Women's Halloween Battle Royale!🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/0ZQHadJ2x7
— Valentina Feroz 🐯🥋 (@ValentiFerozWWE) October 29, 2022
Halloween battle royal tonight in #NXTMelbourne @WWENXT
S/o to my mother @TheAJMendez pic.twitter.com/ewHWvhVOPG
— Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) October 29, 2022
– Odyssey Jones d Javier Bernal
– NXT Tag Team Title: Pretty Deadly (c) d Hank Walker and a local talent.
– JD McDonagh d Andre Chase
– Carmelo Hayes d Oro Mensah
– Veer Mahan and Sanga d Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen
– NXT NA Title: Wes Lee (c) d Channing Lorenzo
– NXT Women’s Title : Mandy Rose (c) d Thea Hail
