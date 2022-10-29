10/28/22 WWE NXT house show results from Melbourne, FL

Oct 29, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @WesLee_WWE

– Women’s Halloween Battle Royal: Winner: Thea Hail

– Odyssey Jones d Javier Bernal

– NXT Tag Team Title: Pretty Deadly (c) d Hank Walker and a local talent.

– JD McDonagh d Andre Chase

– Carmelo Hayes d Oro Mensah

– Veer Mahan and Sanga d Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

– NXT NA Title: Wes Lee (c) d Channing Lorenzo

– NXT Women’s Title : Mandy Rose (c) d Thea Hail

