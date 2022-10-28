WWE’s taping schedule through Christmas

PWInsider has details on WWE’s plans for their television episodes through the holiday season, starting in December.

Smackdown will be live every week except December 23. That episode will be taped on December 16 following a live episode in Chicago.

NXT will be live on December 6 and December 13. On December 14, they will tape the December 20 and 27 episodes. Live tapings resume on January 6, 2023.

At this time, it’s unknown what the plans are for the December 26 episode of RAW. The RAW brand has a live event that night in Columbus at the Nationwide Arena, but it’s being advertised as a live event, not a RAW episode.

Smackdown will be in Madison Square Garden that night for a live event. RAW will air the week before in Des Moines at the Wells Fargo Arena, so it’s possible the December 26 episode will be taped then.