Updated WWE Crown Jewel lineup

Two new matches were announced for WWE Crown Jewel on tonight’s SmackDown.

Bianca Belair will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Bayley in an I Quit match, and The Usos will defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Ridge Holland & Butch.

Here is the updated card for the 11/5 Crown Jewel PLE from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia-

-Omos vs. Braun Strowman

-The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day

-Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

–Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. Butch & Ridge Holland

–Steel Cage Match: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

–Raw Women’s Championship I Quit Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley

–Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Logan Paul