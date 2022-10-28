Updated WWE Crown Jewel lineup
Two new matches were announced for WWE Crown Jewel on tonight’s SmackDown.
Bianca Belair will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Bayley in an I Quit match, and The Usos will defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Ridge Holland & Butch.
Here is the updated card for the 11/5 Crown Jewel PLE from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia-
-Omos vs. Braun Strowman
-The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day
-Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
–Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. Butch & Ridge Holland
–Steel Cage Match: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
–Raw Women’s Championship I Quit Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley
–Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Logan Paul