Spoiler on Hit Row’s partner for Smackdown

Oct 28, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Shinsuke Nakamura is set to team with Hit Row during tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1.

As noted, WWE previously announced that “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis will pick a mystery partner to face Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in six-man action on tonight’s SmackDown.

In an update, PWInsider reports that the current plan calls for Nakamura to team with Top Dolla and Adonis for the match.

Nakamura recently returned to WWE NXT for a win over Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo on October 18. It was then reported that Nakamura would be working more NXT dates in the near future.

Nakamura’s last SmackDown TV match was a win over Baron Corbin on the August 26 show.

