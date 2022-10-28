Spoiler on a WWE return

PWInsider reports that Tenille Dashwood (fka Emma) is backstage for tonight’s SmackDown, and is expected to answer the Open Challenge issued by SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

Dashwood left Impact Wrestling this past August when her contract expired.

Dashwood originally signed with WWE to work FCW in 2011. She underwent shoulder surgery, and then officially reported to FCW in June 2012. She worked WWE NXT until being called up to RAW in January 2014, and eventually returned to NXT in January 2014 for a one year run. She returned to the main roster in March 2016, and was released on October 29, 2017. Dashwood has worked for ROH, Impact and various indie companies since leaving WWE. She is a one-time former Knockouts World Tag Team Champion with Madison Rayne.

Dashwood is currently in a relationship with WWE’s Madcap Moss.