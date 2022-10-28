Mandy Rose not happy with PWI Top 150 Women’s list placing

Oct 28, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

Mandy Rose just crossed the one-year mark as the NXT Women’s champion but Rose was not happy with her placing in the PWI Top 150 Women’s list where she placed #21.

Rose defeated Raquel Rodriguez at Halloween Havoc last year to win her first title in WWE and then unified the NXT and NXT UK Women’s titles at Worlds Collide, beating Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a triple threat match.

“Robbed,” Rose tweeted with an emoji of a raised eyebrow and rolling eyes, along with an image of her placing on the list.

The Toxic Attraction leader had a stellar year after some disappointment of moving back to NXT from the main roster.

  1. Jon says:
    October 28, 2022 at 4:03 pm

    No worries Mandy. It means nothing. Especially this years since lots are from Stardom that only 500 ppl watch

