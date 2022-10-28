LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 opens live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring for the opener.

Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ridge Holland and Butch

We go right to the ring and out comes The Brawling Brutes – Ridge Holland and Butch. We see how Sheamus was taken out by The Bloodline last week. We know Sheamus is off getting married this weekend, but Cole says he suffered a non-displaced fracture of the radial head of the elbow, and he is currently at home in an elbow brace, with a limited range of motion. Cole says The Celtic Warrior is also undergoing intense physical therapy. We cut backstage to The Bloodline getting hyped up. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso thinks Sami Zayn wants him to stay back, but Sami says the opposite, tonight is all hands on deck because last week was a black eye on The Bloodline, and when Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns arrives, he needs to see their arms raised in victory. Sami says he helped Sami with Kofi Kingston a few weeks back, so he needs to know if Jey can bring that same action this week. The music hits and out comes The Bloodline now – Zayn and Solo Sikoa with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jey and Jimmy Uso. The bell rings and Sami goes at it with Butch to start.

Butch drops Sami with a forearm after they run the ropes. Holland tags in and they both drop knees to Sami. Holland over-powers Sami some and keeps him grounded. Butch tags in for another double team, delivering a version of 10 Beats of The Bodhrán.

Sikoa tags in and levels Butch before he could notice the tag. Jimmy ends up rocking Butch with a cheap shot while the referee is distracted. Sami works on Butch now. Sami gets knocked to the floor and he lands bad on his arm. Butch with a running knee from the apron. Butch is fired up at ringside as The Usos stare him down.

Butch faces off with The Usos but Sikoa drops him from behind. Sikoa rams Butch into the edge of the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sikoa is going at it with Butch. Sikoa rocks Butch and knocks him out of mid-air. Sami comes in to attack but Butch tags out. Holland runs wild on Sami with shoulders and power moves, and hits Solo off the apron. Holland goes corner to corner on Zayn now. Sami fights back but Holland catches him with a big slam for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Sikoa tags in as Zayn charges Holland. Holland scoops Sami but Sikoa superkicks him, then nails a Samoan Drop. Holland kicks out of Sikoa’s pin attempt and Sami can’t believe it. Sikoa talks some trash in Holland’s face. Holland blocks a punch and delivers headbutts. They both collide in the middle of the ring with clothesline attempts, and bot go down. Butch and Sami tag in at the same time, and they go at it in the middle of the ring.

Butch runs into a right hand and a big boot. Butch blocks the Blue Thunderbomb. Butch counters again and rolls Sami for 2. Butch goes for the Cloverleaf submission but has to stop to knock Jey off the apron. Sami rolls Butch up for 2. Sami with the Exploder suplex into the turnbuckles. Sami waits for the Helluva Kick now but Butch moves and nails a kick to the back of the neck. Butch goes to the top but has to knock Sikoa off the apron. Sami looks to capitalize but Jey pulls him to the floor. Sami argues with Jey, but Jey says he was protecting Sami from Butch jumping on him. Sikoa knocks Butch off the top and Sami tells Jey that’s how you help out.

Jey and Sami continue arguing at ringside as Sikoa tries to keep the peace. Holland charges and runs through Jey and Sikoa while Sami avoids him and rushes back in the ring. Butch takes advantage as Sami comes back in, and rolls him up for the pin to win.

Winners: The Brawling Brutes

– After the bell, Sami can’t believe what just happened. The music hits as Butch and Holland celebrate to the back. Jey and Sami are arguing in the ring now. Jimmy watches, as does Sikoa. Jey shoves Sikoa away a bit. Jimmy aggressively turns Jey around and now they are facing off, having words. The music interrupts and out comes the leader of The Bloodline.

– Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes his way out with Paul Heyman now. Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are all looking around in the ring, worried, concerned, afraid to look up. Reigns and Heyman stop for the pyro to go off, then they head to the ring. A disappointed Reigns stops at ringside and looks up at the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and The Bloodline is in the ring. Reigns takes the mic from Heyman, then tells St. Louis to acknowledge him. Reigns says usually there is an order to things, but we are going to change things around tonight. The fans acknowledged him, but now we are going to acknowledge the elephant in the room. Reigns says Sami and Jey want to act like kids, they will be treated like kids. Reigns says he believes in handling business in the ring, but it looks like Sami and Jey can’t do that.

Reigns wants the problem fixed, so he wants them to both put it all on the table tonight. Sami takes the mic and admits there has been a communication break-up as of late, and he feels like specifically it’s with Jey. Sami doesn’t understand what’s going on. He likes Jey, always has, but Jey can’t stand him since he stated hanging with The Bloodline. Sami says Jimmy and Solo seem fine, but he’s sorry and doesn’t know what he did to Jey, and doesn’t want this going on any longer. Fans pop and Sami apologizes again. Sami asks if they can bury the hatchet once and for all. Sami offers his hand for a shake but Jey hesitates. Fans cheer as Reigns stands by, his back to the others.

Jey says Sami has 2 seconds to get his hand away. Fans boo. Jey doesn’t like Sami, doesn’t like his hair, his face, his shirt, being around Jey’s family every week. Jey asks Sami how he’s part of The Bloodline when he’s not blood. Jey says Sami never will be, and he doesn’t belong, and no one in the group likes Sami, it’s just that Jey is the only one who will say it out loud. Jey says Sami is a fake ass Uce. Jey says the difference between them is that he sheds blood for his family, because they are blood. Jey goes on and Sami asks why he’s yelling at him. Sami says The Tribal Chief just said… Jey interrupts and says he doesn’t give a damn what The Tribal Chief says.

Fans go wild. Roman looks up now. Roman turns around to face Jey. Jey steps up and he’s fuming now. Reigns looks Jey over. Sami says what Jey said was super messed up, but he didn’t mean it, Jey has just been going through a lot and hasn’t been himself lately, hasn’t been very Uce-y lately. Reigns smiles and Jey wants to. Fans chant “Uce-y!” now. Reigns continues to laugh while Jey waits. Sami is also smiling. Reigns asks if that’s the problem – Jey isn’t feeling Uce-y? Uce-y? Reigns says if Jey can’t find his inner Uce-y again, Reigns will do something Jey won’t like – he will take the “Honorary” off Sami’s name, and make him a full-blown Uce. Sami likes the sound of this. Reigns says no wait, if Jey doesn’t figure this out, we will just change Sami’s name to Sami Uso.

Fans pop and Sami is wide-eyed, excited at the idea of becoming an Uso. Fans chant “Sami Uso!” now. Heyman is handed the mic now. He says it looks like The Tribal Chief has called an end to this segment. Heyman says to catch Reigns on Peacock next weekend at WWE Crown Jewel as he defends the title against Logan Paul. Fans boo at the mention of Paul. Heyman sends us to commercial as Reigns turns and walks out of the ring while the others look on.

– Still to come, Bray Wyatt addresses his demons. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a anew vignette for The Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan. A woman says they celebrate the Gods and without their guidance, we are blind. A man says but not with you, we see. The woman says the Gods have opened our eyes, and Valhalla Awaits.

The New Day vs. Maximum Male Models

We go back to the ring and Maximum Male Models are posing on the apron – ma.çé and mån.sôör with Maxxine Dupri. Out next comes The New Day – Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Samantha Irvin does the introductions. We get a pre-recorded promo with The New Day taking shots at their opponents, then issuing a warning to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, hoping they’re watching tonight.

Woods locks up with Mansoor and they trade holds. They trade counters and Woods drops Mansoor as Maxxine looks on. Woods with a senton and a pose of his own. Kofi tags in and they hit a big double team move from the corner for a 2 count. Woods tags back in for another double team from the corner.

Mansoor sends Woods to the apron. Mace drops Woods while Maxxine has the referee distracted. woods is double teamed i the middle of the ring now. Mace and Mansoor pose, then Mace drops his elbow for a 2 count. Woods is double teamed again but he fights both opponents off, sending Mace to the floor. Woods fights Mansoor off and in comes Kofi off the top with a tag and a big right hand.

Kofi unloads on Mansoor and nails a dropkick. Kofi knocks Mace off the apron with a knee. Kofi rocks Mansoor and hits the Boom Drop in the middle of the ring. Kofi plays to the crowd now but has to stop when Mace looks to attack from the floor.

Woods takes out Mace at ringside, then Kofi fights Mansoor off. Kofi ends up hitting a big Frogsplash to the back of Mansoor. Woods tags in for Midnight Hour. Woods covers Mansoor for the pin to win.

Winners: The New Day

– After the match, The New Day celebrates as the music hits.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Sonya Deville. Kayla asks if Deville will be answering Ronda Rousey’s Open Challenge. Deville says she won’t ruin the element of surprise, but one person who won’t be answering the Open Challenge is Liv Morgan. Deville goes on about Liv but Liv suddenly attacks from out of nowhere. They continue brawling as Liv snaps. Officials try to keep them apart but the backstage brawl continues. We go back to commercial.