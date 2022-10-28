Impact rating/viewership for this week

Thursday’s taped edition of Impact Wrestling drew 101,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 5.21% from the previous week’s 96,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.02 key demo rating.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #144 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.02 key demo rating. Last week’s show did not make the Cable Top 150.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #133 for the night on cable in viewership. Last week’s show did not make the Cable Top 150.

Thursday’s Impact drew the twenty-third-highest total audience of the year so far, and the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with twelve other episodes. Sports competition from Thursday included College Football on ESPN, College Football on ESPN2, College Football on FS1, Liga MX on TUDN, two UEFA games on TUDN, two NBA games on NBA-TV, plus the big NFL game on Amazon, which is now listed with network TV. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 5.21% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was even with last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was up 1% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 33.33% from the episode that aired one year before. The 2021 episode was the post-Bound For Glory show.

This week’s Before The Impact episode, which airs at 7:15pm ET via YouTube, Facebook and Impact Plus, currently has 22,400 views after being live for 22 hours.

The Virginia Tech vs. NC State College Football game on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, also drawing 1.233 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.703 million viewers, also drawing a 0.25 key demo rating for the #2 spot on the Cable Top 150.

The NFL Thursday Night Football game between the Buccaneers and the Ravens on Amazon topped the night on network TV in viewership with 10.009 million viewers. The NFL game on Amazon also topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic for network TV with a 3.87 rating.

Thursday’s taped edition of Impact had the following bouts advertised ahead of time – Joe Hendry vs. Raj Singh, Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels in a match for the X-Division Title tournament, plus Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw vs. Taylor Wilde, Mickie James and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, which was the main event.

Below is our updated 2022 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 20 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 182,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-No Surrender episode)

March 3 Episode: 131,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 94,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Sacrifice episode)

March 17 Episode: 68,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 149,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Multiverse of Matches episode)

April 14 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 21 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 107,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Rebellion episode)

May 5 Episode: 108,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 12 Episode: 125,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Under Siege episode)

May 19 Episode: 119,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 26 Episode: 125,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 2 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 9 Episode: 121,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 16 Episode: 108,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 23 Episode: 108,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Slammiversary episode)

June 30 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 7 Episode: 119,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Against All Odds episode)

July 14 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 21 Episode: 103,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 28 Episode: 96,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 4 Episode: 115,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 11 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 18 Episode: 92,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Emergence episode)

August 25 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 1 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 8 Episode: 60,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 15 Episode: 67,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 22 Episode: 82,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 29 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Victory Road episode)

October 6 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 13 Episode: 94,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Bound For Glory episode)

October 20 Episode: 96,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 27 Episode: 101,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 3 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode