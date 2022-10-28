Emma returns on Smackdown

Emma has returned to WWE after being away for five years.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 from St. Louis saw SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey issue an Open Challenge for her title. The challenge was accepted by Emma (aka Tenille Dashwood), but Rousey ended up retaining her title. The match went back & forth for several minutes, with Emma controlling a good amount of the bout.

There’s no word yet on if Emma is back with WWE full-time, but we will keep you updated. It was previously indicated that she may be back for more than just this match.

Emma originally signed with WWE to work FCW in 2011. She underwent shoulder surgery, and then officially reported to FCW in June 2012. She worked WWE NXT until being called up to RAW in January 2014, and eventually returned to NXT in January 2014 for a one year run. Emma returned to the main roster in March 2016, and was released on October 29, 2017. Emma has worked for ROH, Impact and various indie companies since leaving WWE. She is a one-time former Knockouts World Tag Team Champion with Madison Rayne.

Below are a few shots of tonight’s return and title defense at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO: