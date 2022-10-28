Chelsea Green updates

It looks like Chelsea Green is returning to WWE after all.

It was reported earlier this month that WWE officials had “significant interest” in bringing Green back to the company. Now a new report from PWInsider notes that Green has finished up with Impact Wrestling, and is expected to be WWE-bound in the near future.

Green reportedly filmed an exit vignette with VXT tag team partner Deonna Purrazzo at the last set of Impact TV tapings. There has been a lot of talk within certain circles, with some under the belief that Green is headed back to WWE. It was noted that the talk of Green returning to WWE goes back at least 3-4 weeks.

While Green’s WWE return is not official as of this writing, the feeling is that she would not give up regular bookings with Impact unless she was signing with a bigger promotion, believed to be WWE.

Green was in action during last night’s Impact main event, teaming with Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw for a loss to Mickie James, Taylor Wilde and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. The match was taped at last week’s Impact TV tapings. Green worked one more match at those tapings, against James, and that match should air next week. It was reported back in August that Green was working in Impact without a contract.

There’s no word yet on where Green will end up when she returns to WWE, but it was recently speculated that if she was offered a deal, it would be for the main roster, not for WWE NXT.

Green competed on the 2015 edition of WWE Tough Enough, finishing in 4th place among the female competitors. After runs with Lucha Underground and Impact, Green signed with WWE in October 2018, and worked NXT until being called up to SmackDown in November 2020. She suffered another wrist injury that night, which forced plans for Green to be nixed. She was then released on April 15, 2021, along with other budget cuts. Green has worked for Impact, ROH and others since leaving WWE.