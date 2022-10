Bray Wyatt confirmed for Smackdown

As seen in the video below, Megan Morant has announced that Bray Wyatt will address his demons on tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

Here is the updated Smackdown lineup for tonight-

-Hit Row & a mystery partner vs. Legado del Fantasma

-Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa vs. Ridge Holland & Butch

-SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defends in Open Challenge

-Roman Reigns returns to promote match with Logan Paul

-Bray Wyatt to address his demons