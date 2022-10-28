Billy Corgan believes NWA could serve as developmental for WWE or AEW

Billy Corgan thinks there’s an opportunity for NWA to serve as developmental for World Wrestling Entertain or All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, NWA President Billy Corgan revealed that he’s had “very good discussions” in the past with Triple H. Corgan revealed that their previous talks were in regards to NWA content airing on the WWE Network. Despite that not coming to fruition, Corgan is open to NWA serving as a developmental system for WWE or AEW talent that need more TV time.

There might be economic models where they say, ‘Take these 10 talent, let us have an oversight position, you help develop these talents. It’d be good for the NWA, it’d be good for the WWE,’” Corgan said hypothetically speaking. “There are lots of opportunities there! I would say the same thing even as it pertains to AEW. AEW has a tremendous amount of talent under contract, not everybody is able to be on their main shows. There might be opportunities where they wanna send those people on a developmental level.”

Over the last few year, former NWA stars such as Ricky Starks, Thunder Rosa, Eddie Kingston, and Colt Cabana moved on to join AEW, while Eli Drake landed in WWE.

Source: Metro