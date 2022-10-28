10/28/22 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Uncasville, Connecticut.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Matt Menard (w/Angelo Parker)

Parker gets on the apron and Moxley goes after him, but Menard stops him. Moxley delivers a forearm shot and tosses Menard to the outside. Moxley throws Menard into the barricade, and then delivers a series of right hands. Moxley rakes his fingers into Menard’s back and turns his attention to Parker, but Menard comes back with a couple of quick shots. Moxley turns it around and gets Menard back into the ring, and then delivers shots in the corner. Moxley sends Menard across, but Menard comes back and takes Moxley down. Menard drops a quick elbow, and then stomps on Moxley a few times. Menard kicks Moxley to the floor, and then Parker delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Menard crotches Moxley into the ring post and gets back into the ring as the show heads to a commerical.

Back from the break, Moxley delivers shots to Menard in the corner. Menard counters out and takes Moxley down, and then applies a Boston Crab. Moxley gets to the ropes, and then drops Menard with a cutter. Moxley drops Menard with the King Kong Lariat, and then chops him in the corner. Moxley puts Menard up top, and then superplexes him back to the ring. Moxley goes for the cover, but Menard kicks out. Moxley goes for an ankle lock, but Menard kicks him away and delivers a chop. Menard goes for a sunset flip, but Moxley rolls through and delivers the Regal Knee. Moxley goes for the cover, but Menard kicks out. Moxley stomps on Menard, and then drops Parker with a cutter. Menard shoves Moxley into the corner and rolls him up with a handful of trunks, but Moxley kicks out. Menard delivers another shot and goes for another cover, but Moxley kicks out again. Menard stomps on Moxley’s face a few times, but Moxley counters into the rear-naked choke and Menard taps out.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Stokely Hathaway and Lee Moriarty interrupt and come to the stage. Hathaway says he knows Moxley is pissed, but he can’t do anything to him. Hathaway says if Moxley wants to fight a member of The Firm, he can take on Moriarty next Wednesday on Dynamite. A video package then plays for Moriarty, and then Moxley responds. He says Moriarty is a hell of a guy, but he is hanging out with the wrong crowd. Moxley says Moriarty just made the biggest mistake of his life, and he will see him in Baltimore. Moxley says Moriarty will never be the same again.

—

The Full Gear AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament will begin soon. The finals will be at Full Gear, and the winner will receive his championship match at Winter is Coming on December 14th. Dante Martin is announced as the first participant.

—

Jade Cargill cuts a promo while working out. She talks about Nyla Rose stealing the AEW TBS Championship, and then says Rose will find out what she’s all about when she beats her ass to get it back.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Keith Lee vs. Serpentico

Serpentico delivers a chop, but Lee picks him up and delivers the Spirit Bomb for the pin fall.

Winner: Keith Lee

-After the match, Tony Schiavone interviews Lee. Schiavone says Lee and Swerve Strickland will get their rematch against The Acclaimed at Full Gear, but The Acclaimed interrupt before Lee can say anything. Anthony Bowens says there won’t be a rap today because they have a problem that Lee might have an answer to. They say they were with Billy Gunn all day, but now he is not here and they can’t get a hold of him, and they notice Strickland isn’t here. Schiavone says Strickland isn’t here and Gunn had a family emergency, but Strickland appears on the screen. He has Gunn tied up somewhere and says Gunn won’t be at the tag title match at Full Gear. Strickland pulls out a pair of pliers and attacks Gunn’s hands with them as the screen fades. The Acclaimed rush out of the ring as Lee looks surprised.

—

The Jericho Appreciation Society’s promo from Dynamite is shown, in which Chris Jericho challenged any former ROH Champion to a match next week. Then, Tay Melo talked about her match against Madison Rayne, which is up next.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Madison Rayne vs. Tay Melo (w/Sammy Guevara)

Rayne and Melo exchange quick roll-ups, and then exchange take downs. Melo goes for an arm-breaker, but Rayne rolls her up for a two count. They get face-to-face, and then Melo slaps Rayne across the face. Rayne delivers a fore forearm shots, and then trips Melo up. Rayne delivers a shot on the mat and goes for the cover, but Melo kicks out. Rayne goes up top, but Melo cuts her off and delivers a few shots. Melo slams Rayne onto the top turn buckle with a back-breaker as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Melo is in control of the match and lifts Rayne up, but Rayne counters with a DDT. Rayne delivers a few shots and drops Melo with an elbow. Rayne delivers a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Melo kicks out. Rayne sends Melo to the corner and charges, but Melo kicks her in the face. Rayne comes back with a left hand and climbs up top. Rayne drops Melo with a cutter from the top and goes for the cover, but Melo kicks out. Melo goes to the apron and goes for a kick, but Rayne dodges it and rolls Melo back into the ring and gets a roll-up for two. Rayne tries to slam Melo down, but Melo counters and takes Rayne down for a two count. Melo goes for a Gotch-style pile driver, but Rayne counters with a sliding lariat. Rayne goes for the cover, but Melo kicks out again. Melo backs Rayne into the corner, and they exchange forearm shots. Melo delivers a knee strike in the corner, and then delivers the Tay-KO and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Tay Melo

—

Lexy Nair interviews Ethan Page. She asks him about he and The Firm turning their backs on MJF, and he said MJF changed their plans when he decided he could do everything on his own. Page says The Firm made MJF the number one contender, and The Firm was going to make him the AEW World Champion. Page says they are going to send MJF to Full Gear at less than one hundred percent, and then he says he is going to be in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Page says he will win the tournament and do something that MJF won’t do, which is beat Moxley for the title.

—

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Marina Shafir

-AEW All-Atlantic Championship – Three-Way Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix

-ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. a former ROH Champion

-AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty

-Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

-Daddy Ass Birthday Celebration

-Renee Paquette interviews Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Saraya

Announced for next Friday’s Dynamite:

-AEW All-Atlantic Championship – All Atlantic City Dream Match

-Mike Tyson returns to the commentary table

Match #4 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Matt Taven (/Maria Kanellis-Bennett and Mike Bennett)

Wardlow shoves Taven away, but Taven comes back with a couple of slaps to the chest. Taven connects with a dropkick, but Wardlow delivers a shot and throws Taven across the ring. Wardlow drives his shoulder into Taven in the corner, and then delivers an uppercut. Wardlow throws Taven to the floor and follows him out. Wardlow clubs Taven across the back, and then slams him into the ring post. Wardlow throws Taven into the barricade, but Bennett hits Wardlow in the back. Wardlow tosses Taven in the ring and Maria gets in between Wardlow and Bennett. Taven takes out Wardlow with a dive, and then Bennett slams Wardlow knee-first into the ring steps. Taven gets Wardlow back into the ring and goes up top. Taven hits a frog splash on Wardlow’s knee as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Wardlow fights back with chops, but Taven kicks him in the knee. Taven delivers a running knee and goes for the cover, but Wardlow kicks out. Taven goes up top, but Wardlow dodges him. Taven runs the ropes, but Wardlow drops him with a clothesline. Wardlow tosses Taven across the ring and charges, but Taven kicks him in the face. Taven charges, but Wardlow catches him and slams him down. Wardlow sets up for the Powerbomb Symphony, but Maria gets on the apron. Taven fights out, but Wardlow keeps the advantage and power bombs him anyway. Wardlow drops Taven with four power bombs and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Wardlow

-After the match, The Kingdom attacks Wardlow in the ring, but Samoa Joe hits the ring to make the save. Joe sends The Kingdom to the outside and checks on Wardlow, but Powerhouse Hobbs comes to the ring as The Embassy attack War-Joe from behind. Hobbs, Brian Cage, and Gates of Agony beat down War-Joe, and then Hobbs picks up the TNT title and Cage picks up the ROH Television title as the show comes to a close.