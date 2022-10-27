WWE superstars attend red carpet at a screening of Wakanda Forever

Oct 27, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sasha Banks, Naomi, Jimmy Uso, Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods all attended the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California.

The six WWE Superstars all posed together for photos on the purple carpet, posting several pics on their respective social media.

Banks and Naomi have kept busy since walking out of the company in May of this year, doing modeling and attending several high-profile events.






