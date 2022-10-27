Wade Barrett: “I’ve never ruled out getting back in the ring one day”

During an interview with Ryan Satin, Wade Barrett commented on becoming a WWE Smackdown announcer…

“I probably found out maybe three or four days before I took the first trip over. It was very much a last-minute decision. Pat McAfee’s off for two or three months during his college football stop. Initially, they had Corey Graves stepping in and filling the seat, but I think Cory probably had a lot on his plate. He does a hell of a lot for WWE with all the Pay-per-views and RAW and he’s got his podcast. So I think maybe somebody needed to pick up a little slack on behalf of Cory, so that’s when they gave me the call and asked me to step in there.”

Barrett also discussed a possible return to the ring…

“I’ve never ruled out getting back in the ring one day. I won’t say it’s high on my list of priorities. I don’t think I could physically do the full-time grind anymore, more mentally than physically. I think my body could hold up. I’m still in very good shape. I keep myself fit. But I think that the grind of doing that job full time for who knows how long would be very difficult for me at this point because I’ve just got other avenues now and other things I enjoy doing, most obviously, the commentary side of things, which I wouldn’t want to give up.”

(quotes source: WrestlingNews.co)