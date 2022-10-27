Video: Liv Morgan on Chucky

Oct 27, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Liv Morgan was stabbed multiple times by horror icon Chucky during last night’s “Chucky” episode on Syfy and the USA Network.

Morgan played herself on the show, and ended up getting stabbed with a butcher knife as Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) sat on her lap, while his lover, Tiffany Valentine (voiced by Jennifer Tilly) watched. Footage from the episode can be seen below.

Below is video from last night’s episode-

