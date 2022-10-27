Notes on Lio Rush, Xavier Woods, Kazuchika Okada, and Bryan Danielson

– Xavier Woods plugs an upcoming TV appearance…

This Sunday October 30th on @abc at 9pm est catch me on @celebritywof – I GOT TO MEET @TheVannaWhite pic.twitter.com/oXyx5kmkVr — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 28, 2022

– Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Kazuchika Okada said he was hoping to meet Bryan Danielson at Forbidden Door:

“I was hoping to meet Bryan Danielson at Forbidden Door, but unfortunately that couldn’t happen. Since we couldn’t talk backstage, I’m happy to meet him in the ring next time….

AEW is a great promotion, I definitely felt that in my time there. There are places where they win out over NJPW, and areas where New Japan is superior as well. I think both sides came away with something to learn and work on, and I’d love to have another event with those lessons learned. Last time was in the U.S., so let’s have it in Japan next time.”

– Lio Rush vs. Jacob Fatu signed for Philly 10/30 at MLW FIGHTLAND

Major League Wrestling today announced Lio Rush vs. Jacob Fatu for MLW FIGHTLAND ’22 on Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

Jacob Fatu said he was looking for a fight come Oct 30 in South Philadelphia but little did he know a free agent in the form of “The Man of the Hour” Lio Rush would step up and sign his name to the bout sheet.

Part of a double main event FIGHTLAND card, Fatu vs. Rush promises to be an explosive collision.

A former MLW World Middleweight Champion, Lio Rush dominated MLW in 2020-21.

A self described Fighting athlete, musician, artist and influencer, Rush would grab headlines and be in the mix for a title match if he can defeat the “The most dangerous man on planet earth”.

In order to do so, Rush will have to channel his blistering speed with high octane innovation to overwhelm the near 300 pound former World Heavyweight Champion.

“This is a suuuuper lucha!,” boasts MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran. “Two former world champions of MLW colliding for the first time ever? You cannot afford to miss this, amigos.”

