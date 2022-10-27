Laredo Kid injury update

AAA and Impact Wrestling star Laredo Kid remains hospitalized following emergency surgery to repair a ruptured intestine earlier this week, but he is doing much better.

As noted, Laredo underwent emergency surgery on Monday morning after suffering a ruptured intestine while defeating AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo on Sunday evening in the finals of the AAA Showcenter Tournament from Monterrey, Mexico. He had also wrestled earlier in the night, defeating Villano V Jr. and Toscano in a Triple Threat to advance to the finals against Vikingo in a non-title bout. Laredo’s official Instagram account announced the surgery with a hospital photo, noting then that his recovery time was unknown due to the severity of what happened, but it was indicated that he may be out for some time. It was also reported at the time that Laredo seemed to be in good enough shape that he posed for backstage photos after the event.

In an update, Laredo took to his Instagram Stories this afternoon and noted that he has more energy today as he continues with recovery. It was also said that his “intestines began to show signs of function” but that the situation is “still delicate and under observation.”

The translated message indicated that doctors will wait two more days and then re-evaluate, and perhaps get him on the road back home. Laredo also thanked fans for their support and said he’s trying to respond to all messages.

The ruptured intestine injury was first confirmed by Lucha Maniaks promoter Ishaan Idnani-Ramos this week, in speaking to The Laredo Morning Times. He noted that Laredo got out of his last operation on Tuesday, but was doing OK and in stable condition following the rupture in his intestines.

“I spoke to one of his relatives, and all I know is that right now he is OK and he is trying his best to respond to all his messages,” Idnani-Ramos said. “He is really grateful for all that have reached out and sent him positive vibes and prayers and things like that.”

Lucha source TheCubsFan noted that Laredo, as of Wednesday, was believed to be fine, all things considered. The situation was described as “eerie,” noting that back in 2017, current WWE Superstar Joaquin Wilde suffered a perforated small intestine after Laredo landed on him with a 450 Splash. Five years later, Laredo also suffered a perforated small intestine after Vikingo landed on him with a move.

TheCubsFan also noted how Mamba revealed in a YouTube video that Laredo felt pain after his match with Vikingo, but he took backstage photos with fans and with the Showcase Title belt, but looked pale and felt like he needed to vomit. Medics at the arena urged Laredo to immediately go to the hospital via ambulance, and that’s where doctors discovered his small intestine had ruptured, and that Laredo was feeling bad because he was filling up with blood internally.

Laredo underwent emergency surgery the next morning to remove the damaged part of his small intestine, and then the remainder was re-connected.

There’s no official timeframe for Laredo’s return to in-ring action, but he was told that he must stay away from any strenuous activity for at least two months, and it could be much worse.

Impact Wrestling issued a statement on their official website, wishing Laredo a speedy recovery.

“Our thoughts are with Laredo Kid following his recent surgery as everybody at IMPACT Wrestling wishes him a speedy recovery,” the statement read.

AAA also released a statement earlier in the week. The translated message said, “At the end of our event Campeonato Showcenter on October 23, 2022, Laredo Kid was attended to by medical personnel upon presenting severe abdominal pain. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be looked at and to find a diagnosis. After midnight on Monday, October 24, he underwent surgery with positive results. He is currently stable and under medical supervision. We will continue to provide updated information as we receive it from his doctors.”

Laredo worked the recent Impact TV tapings in the tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion. His first round bout with Black Taurus will take place on Before The Impact tonight, which airs at 7:15pm ET via YouTube, Facebook and Impact Plus.

Laredo was booked for AAA’s next show in the United States on Saturday, December 3, from Tempe, Arizona, but his status for that event is now up in the air, and he likely will not be back in the ring that soon.

Below is footage of the spot that Laredo was injured on, along with the original Instagram posts from earlier this week and the AAA statement:

El hijo del vikingo y la espectacular lucha con Laredo Kid. Bien pagados nuestros boletos con tremendas muchas de gladiadores y amazonas. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/sKuaU2GvEc — Yaya Vallejo (@VallejoYaya) October 24, 2022