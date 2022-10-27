Josh Woods signs with AEW

It seems another performer has been signed to a multi-year contract for All Elite Wrestling.

A report from Fightful Select states that Josh Woods recently signed a full-time deal with the company, It’s said that the deal is three years in length; however, the official start date and any options included are unknown.

Josh Woods is a former Ring of Honor Pure Champion, and has been teaming up with fellow AEW performer Tony Nese in recent months under the moniker “Varsity Athletes.” AEW manager and onscreen lawyer Mark Sterling has also been paired up with the duo.