Final NJPW match for Great Muta announced

The Great Muta’s final NJPW match will take place at the NJPW X Stardom Historic X-Over event.

NJPW has announced that following Muta’s involvement in an angle at Wednesday’s Battle Autumn event, Muta will now team with Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano to face United Empire’s Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare and Jeff Cobb. Wednesday’s show saw Muta help Yano defeat Great-O-Khan to advance in the tournament to crown the inaugural IWGP World Television Champion.

A six-woman match was also added to the Historic X-Over event with Thekla, Himeka and Mai Sakurai vs. AZM, Lady C and Saya Kamitani.

Below is the updated card for the Historic X-Over event on Sunday, November 20 from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan:

* IWGP Women’s Title Tournament Finals: KAIRI vs. Mayu Iwatani

* The Great Muta, Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano vs. Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb and Aaron Henare in Muta’s final NJPW match

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Utami Hayashishita vs. Maika and Hirooki Goto

* Tom Lawlor and Syuri vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Giulia

* El Desperado, DOUKI, Starlight Kid and Momo Watanabe vs. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Natsupoi and Tam Nakano

* Thekla, Himeka and Mai Sakurai vs. AZM, Lady C and Saya Kamitani