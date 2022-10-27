CM Punk’s dog injured during backstage altercation?

A report has new details on the backstage altercation that occurred after AEW All Out, including a note about CM Punk’s dog getting hurt during the situation. Wrestling Inc reports that they have reached out to people close to CM Punk about the matter, and that AEW has not spoken with Punk since the incident.

As is well-known by now, the altercation took place after Punk’s comments during the post-All Out media scrum and resulted in things getting physical between Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. The report notes that according to Punk’s camp, the scrum itself was not believed to be a big deal and that things only escalated once Punk’s locker room door was “kicked in” and accidentally hit Larry, Punk’s dog. The situation led to two of Larry’s teeth being knocked loose, as was learned during a pre-scheduled veterinarian appointment a few days later.

It was noted that Punk felt threatened and, per the site, “reacted in a legal way under Illinois’ Castle Doctrine laws.” Those laws allow for the use of force in defense of a person in their dwelling. There’s no legal action at this time against Punk on behalf of anyone involved in the matter. As has been reported, Steel’s wife was in the room during the whole situation; the report notes that she has not yet been interviewed as part of the investigation by AEW.

Punk was asked to stay quiet about the matter after the brawl and agreed to do so. It was finally noted that after Hangman Page’s comments back in May that Punk took offense to, Punk apparently had a lack of trust going into his match with Page at AEW Double or Nothing and was concerned that the match would turn into an actual fight.

—

“The response (from The Elite’s side) to what was said (by CM Punk’s camp regarding All Out) was basically “it’s an outright lie”.

I did have that told to me, but they could not — nobody could really say anything more as far as the Dog thing goes.”

– Dave Meltzer

