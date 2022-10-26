The Rock up for People’s Choice Awards

The following People’s Choice Awards nominations for The Rock were announced today-

-Comedy TV Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson in Young Rock

-Male TV Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson in Young Rock

-Action Movie Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam

-Male Movie Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam

-Action Movie of 2022: Black Adam

-Comedy Show of 2022: Young Rock

Voting for the awards is now open at votepca.com and on Twitter. Voting will end on Wednesday 11/9 at midnight EST. The awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, will air on Tuesday 12/6 at 9pm EST on E! and NBC.