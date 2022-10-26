NXT rating/viewership for this week

This week’s live post-Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT drew 716,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 5.92% from last week’s 676,000 viewers for the Halloween Havoc go-home show, which went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 16.66% from last week’s 0.18 rating in the key demo. The 0.15 rating represents 196,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 16.59% from the 235,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.18 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #19 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #12 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #45 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #56 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the fourth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fourth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with five other episodes. Sports competition last night included two NBA games on TNT, two NHL games on ESPN, and UEFA on TUDN. This week’s NXT viewership was up 5.92% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 16.66% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 4.02% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 16.66% with the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 show was the Halloween Havoc special.

The NBA game between the Warriors and the Suns on TNT at 10pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.76 rating, also drawing 2.318 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.651 million viewers, also drawing a 0.19 key demo rating for the #6 spot on the Cable Top 150.

The Voice on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.946 million viewers, also drawing a 0.62 key demo rating. The Bachelor In Paradise on ABC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.63 rating, also drawing 2.581 million viewers.

This week’s NXT show was a live episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Halloween Havoc fallout, Lash Legend vs. Shotzi, the reveal of The Schism’s new member, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defending against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, and NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defending against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. The main event ended up being Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 7 Episode: 657,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-In Your House episode)

June 14 Episode: 612,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 21 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 28 Episode: 570,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 12 Episode: 582,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 19 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 26 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 723,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Heatwave episode)

August 23 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 30 Episode: 676,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 6 Episode: 684,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Worlds Collide episode)

September 13 Episode: 728,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (2.0 One Year Anniversary episode)

September 20 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 27 Episode: 660,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 4 Episode: 625,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 11 Episode: 737,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 18 Episode: 676,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 25 Episode: 716,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Halloween Havoc episode)

November 1 Episode:



2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode