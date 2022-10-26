News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia as the road to Full Gear continues.

Dynamite will be headlined by Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, plus Swerve In Our Glory vs. IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR to determine the next challengers for AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* We will hear from MJF

* Riho vs. Jamie Hayter

* Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

* Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR to determine new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against AEW World Trios Champion Penta El Zero Miedo