Matches announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

* Billy Gunn Birthday Bash

* Renee Paquette Sit Down Interview with Britt Baker & Saraya

* Darby Allin vs Jay Lethal

* Chris Jericho ROH World Title Open Challenge

* Orange Cassidy vs Luchasaurus vs Rey Fenix for the AEW All Atlantic Title