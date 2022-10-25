Post-WrestleMania WWE European tour announced

The Raw brand will be heading over to Europe in April 2023 for a four-day tour which involves no television tapings.

WWE announced that it will be visiting Birmingham, England on Wednesday, April 26 at the Utilita Arena; Manchester, England on Thursday, April 27 at the AO Arena; Belfast, Northern Ireland on Friday, April 28 at the SSE Arena; and Paris, France on Saturday, April 29 at the Accor Arena.

Pre-sale for the Birmingham, Manchester, and Belfast shows will start tomorrow, October 26 and general on-sale starts Friday, October 28, both at 9AM BST.

The Paris pre-sale starts Thursday, October 27 at 10AM CET and the general on-sale kicks off Friday, October 28, at 10AM CET as well.











