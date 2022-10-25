Nikki Cross returns on Raw

Nikki Cross has returned to WWE RAW with her old name, plus a new look and new attitude, apparently with a touch of her old gimmick.

Cross has wrestled a few non-televised live event matches this month, but she last worked a WWE TV match during the September 26 RAW, where she came up short against the debuting Candice LeRae. After that short match, Cross sat up in the corner and removed her superhero mask while crying. Fast forward to tonight’s RAW from Charlotte, NC, and WWE has now dropped the Nikki A.S.H. name and gimmick in favor of a new heel character.

Tonight’s RAW was headlined by a non-title bout between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Towards the end, the referee ejected WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai after they were caught interfering. A mystery woman then ran from out of nowhere and leaped off the steel ring steps, taking the champs and the referee down with a splash. Bayley and Belair went back & forth in the ring, while commentator Corey Graves identified the mystery woman as Nikki Cross. The match went on and Belair hit a KOD, but the referee was laid out. Cross then rushed Belair from behind, sending her into the ring post to lay her out. This allowed Bayley to get the pin on Belair for the win after a second referee ran down. However, Cross returned to the ring after the match and beat Bayley back down. Cross snapped some and hit Bayley with her jacket, then more strikes. RAW went off the air with Cross standing tall in the middle of the ring while Bayley and Belair were laid out on the mat. It appeared the segment received an average reaction from the Spectrum Center crowd in Charlotte.











