Dana Brooke speaks against Seth Rollins’ commentary cheap shot

A Seth Rollins comment on Raw did not sit well with current 24/7 champion Dana Brooke and Brooke voiced her displeasure in a tweet.

During commentary for Ali vs Theory on Raw, guest commentator Seth Rollins poked fun at Theory saying that he has a better chance of cashing in his briefcase on Dana Brooke.

Brooke has not featured much on television lately but she remains the 24/7 champion, a championship which has taken a major backseat since the Triple H regime took over in July.

“Talk is CHEAP!! I work my ass off every single day & will not tolerate this shit anymore,” Brooke wrote, replying to a tweet published by Sportskeeda with Rollins’ quote and his photo on commentary.

“I can promise you I am the hardest working WOMAN around, never have I taken off work, always worked through injuries, proved multiple times I can fit any position given & DO IT W/ A SMILE!”

Reaction online was split, some siding with Brooke while others suggested that it was done in character and she took it personal.

