10/25/22 AEW Dark Results
Excalibur and Taz are on commentary on a mega Dark with matches from Jacksonville, Florida and Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
—
- Lance Archer defeated Iseah Brown
- Zack Clayton defeated Shane Saber
- Athena defeated Alexia Nicole
- Danhausen defeated James Stone
- Aaron Solo (w/QT Marshall) defeated Serpentico (w/Luther)
- Riho defeated Jungle Kyona
- The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes) defeated The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake)
- Emi Sakura and Serena Deeb defeated KC Spinelli and Taylor Rising
- Ricky Starks defeated Nick Comoroto (w/Aaron Solo and QT Marshall)