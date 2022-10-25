10/25/22 AEW Dark Results

Oct 25, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary on a mega Dark with matches from Jacksonville, Florida and Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

  1. Lance Archer defeated Iseah Brown
  2. Zack Clayton defeated Shane Saber
  3. Athena defeated Alexia Nicole
  4. Danhausen defeated James Stone
  5. Aaron Solo (w/QT Marshall) defeated Serpentico (w/Luther)
  6. Riho defeated Jungle Kyona
  7. The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes) defeated The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake)
  8. Emi Sakura and Serena Deeb defeated KC Spinelli and Taylor Rising
  9. Ricky Starks defeated Nick Comoroto (w/Aaron Solo and QT Marshall)

