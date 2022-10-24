Notes on Becky Lynch and Jade Cargill

– PWInsider reports that Jade Cargill will appear on the syndicated talk show Sherri this Tuesday, October 25. The show is hosted by Sherri Shepherd. The time depends on your local listings. In New York, the show airs at 10 AM ET.

– During a panel at NYC AW (via Fightful), Becky Lynch said that she preferred wrestling as a heel and said that she thinks she can help business more in that role.

She said:

“Being a heel is so much fun. I think human nature, we generally just don’t want to like people. Certainly, that’s Twitter nature. You have so much freedom in that you can do anything. You can have fun and if people don’t like you, ‘Well, I’m doing my job.’ If people like you, ‘Well, you’re so entertaining, how could they not?’ It’s a lot easier and more fun in that aspect. Being a babyface, I think I tend to naturally fall into, especially because, honestly, I’m not the greatest athlete in the world and my story of perseverance has registered with a lot of people and fans. They can get behind the underdog who has to overcome. When it comes to the business and wrestling as a whole and women’s wrestling, I feel I can be of help by being a heel. When you’re a babyface, it’s all about you and how good you look, and how we make the audience like you the most. When you’re a heel, it’s all about how you make the babyface look good and how you can get people invested and want to see this person win. I feel I have enough equity with the audience that I’m able to help a babyface and that just helps women’s wrestling when people get more equity and exposure and that drives the business forward. I like both, but I like being a heel. I think everyone likes being a heel.“