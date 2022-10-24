News for tonight’s WWE Raw

The Road to Crown Jewel will continue tonight as WWE RAW airs live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s RAW and that’s RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a non-title match.

The WWE Events website has Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle and WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins advertised for tonight. The arena website also has Kevin Owens and The Miz advertised, plus a Triple Threat with Miz vs. Lashley vs. Rollins, the likely dark main event.

It’s likely that the Mustafa Ali vs. Rollins feud will continue tonight, along with The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis, and others. Brock Lesnar is not currently advertised for tonight’s show. WWE Hall of Famer JBL is expected to be back on tonight’s RAW with Baron Corbin after their new program began last week.