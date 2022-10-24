Hardy on returning to the “broken” persona in AEW: “I think there’s a chance”

Oct 24, 2022 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: AEW

During his podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy commented on possibly going back to his “broken” persona…

“Yeah, I think there’s a chance. It’s not out of the realm of possibility. It could definitely happen, we’ll see. And it’s going to be really interesting to see how this scenario with myself in The Firm, how it ends up playing out. Let it play out. Who knows? This might lead to me being broken.

I mean, you always gotta evolve. You always gotta freshen up. I mean, you just can’t give — you can’t do reruns. Much like how professional wrestling is 52 weeks a year, new, first-content. We don’t do reruns in wrestling, you always have to move the story forward. You always have to evolve and the same thing goes when you revisit a different character.”

(quotes source: 411Mania.com)

