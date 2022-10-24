Laredo Kid underwent emergency surgery today

Impact star Laredo Kid announced today on his Instagram that he underwent emergency surgery today. There is no word what injury led to the surgery, but Kid did wrestle last night in Mexico.

The announcement, which was posted in Spanish (English translation below by Rafaela) reads:

“No se como ni por donde comenzar con esta noticia. El día de ayer lamentablemente @laredokidpro tuvo que ser trasladado en ambulancia al hospital al terminar la pelea por el campeonato en Monterrey. Tuvo que ser intervenido quirúrgicamente en la madrugada de emergencia. GAD hace un ratito estuvo unos minutos consciente y al tanto de su situación para avisar a familiares + amigos más cercanos. Esperemos que en las próximas horas, días su situación mejore y pase a ser estable. Fans, promotores, amigos, familiares y compañeros de Laredo, yo intentaré estar al pendiente de mensajes y poder responder a la mayoría. *Promotores/eventos* con fechas programadas en los siguientes meses debido a la gravedad de lo ocurrido aún no se sabe el tiempo de recuperación, cualquier duda o comentario yo estaré respondiendo msj, correos, por el momento evitar llamadas. Gracias muchas gracias a Taurus, Roberto, Abraham, Jorge y AAA por estar toda la madrugada al pendiente y a mis personas más cercanas gracias por el apoyo. Manden sus buenas vibras, oraciones y energía para que pronto salga de esta”

***

“I don’t know how or where to even start this news update 😞

Yesterday, @laredokidpro sadly had to be taken by an ambulance to the hospital at the end of his championship match in Monterrey. He had to receive an emergency operation at dawn. He was conscious a little while ago thank God and aware of the situation so that we could let his family and close friends know We hope that in the next few hours he improves and is more stable. Fans, promoters, friends, family and teammates of Laredo, I will try to stay on top of messages and respond to the majority. Promoters/events with scheduled dates in the next few months 😞 Due to the severity of what has occurred we still don’t know how long recovery will take, if there are any comments or doubts I will be responding to messages, emails, for now will avoid phone calls. Many thanks to Taurus, Roberto, Abraham, Jorge and AAA for being here all night ❤ And to my closests friends for your support ❤. Please send your good vibes, prayers and energy so that he kicks out of this soon ❤”