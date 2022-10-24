Bray Wyatt notes

WWE officials are reportedly thrilled with how Bray Wyatt’s return has gone so far.

A new report from PWInsider confirms that Wyatt is now internally slotted as the top babyface for the SmackDown brand. Drew McIntyre is currently slotted as the second on that list.

It was noted that WWE officials have been “absolutely thrilled” with the rollout of the Wyatt return as he’s been the top merchandise mover in recent weeks. There are plans to release additional Wyatt merchandise, including plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters.

The report also confirmed that WWE is especially happy with the buzz from the interactive White Rabbit campaign, which led to Wyatt’s return. This has been reported before, and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H previously indicated that there will be more “Easter egg” campaigns. This new report from PWInsider notes that WWE is looking to do similar content for future storylines, even for other Superstars beyond Wyatt, if and when the time is right, and if it fits a storyline.

There were a number of people who pushed for such content in the past, but it was never authorized under the old regime. This has changed under Triple H.