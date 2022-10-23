Taya Valkyrie on possibly signing with AEW, Preliminary WWE Smackdown Viewership

Oct 23, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Taya Valkyrie Comments On Possibly Signing With AEW…

“I just think that everything has to have its right time, you know?” Valkyrie said. “I don’t think that I want to be thrown into something that’s just going to be thrown away, or that I want to be in a position that doesn’t make everybody happy … I want everyone to benefit from whatever we do.”

Valkyrie has been competing in the likes of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), Major League Wrestling (MLW), IMPACT Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA — capturing championship gold in the latter three promotions. Most recently, she defeated Kamille to retain the AAA Reina De Reinas title.

– Preliminary numbers for 10/21/22 WWE Smackdown

