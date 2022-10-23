NJPW President Takami Ohbari expects wrestlers to honor commitments

Oct 23, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

NJPW President Takami Ohbari took to social media to say, “We are doing all we can to ensure every signed match in Osaka on November 5 happens as promised. We expect all wrestlers, especially champions, to honor their advertised commitments.”

Ohbari’s comments are in light of Karl Anderson being double booked for November 5th. He is scheduled to defend his NEVER Openweight Title against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn, the same day he’s scheduled to team with AJ Styles and Luke Gallows against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio).

