News for Tuesday’s NXT

SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will be back on NXT this coming week to take on Lash Legend.

Shotzi hosted NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday night, with co-host Quincy Elliott, but at one point their were interrupted by Legend, who wasn’t happy about a blue brand Superstar hosting a NXT show when she was the better candidate. Elliott and Shotzi ended up hurling insults at Legend until Legend warned them both. Shotzi attacked Legend first, then laid her out with a DDT. Shotzi then stood over Legend with Elliott, celebrating to end the segment. You can see footage below.

Tuesday’s NXT will also see The Schism reveal the identity of their new fourth member.

A mystery person, who appears to be a female, wearing a yellow mask and red hoodie, has followed Joe Gacy and The Dyad around NXT for the past few months now, also handling out the smiley face buttons to various people in an attempt to spread the word of The Schism. NXT Halloween Havoc featured a backstage promo from Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, coming off last Tuesday’s loss to Cameron Grimes, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The Schism, with the mystery person standing nearby, lashed out over how people continue to spit in their faces. They warned that their message to this brand will now be delivered by force, not by will. It was declared that the mystery person opened their heart to The Schism and proved to be worthy, and now they will have their big moment on Tuesday night when they breathe in fresh air and remove their mask. The Schism said together they will show the world their full force. They are not afraid of how society views them while the rest of the world hides behind their masks of wealth, lies and vanity, and now The Schism feels like its their job to illuminate the people’s mistakes, and shine a light on their hypocrisy. It was also declared that The Schism tried their peaceful approach but now whatever happens is on the people. They also said The Schism is now four roots to one tree. Gacy, Fowler and Reid then put on their yellow masks to end the segment, as seen below.

Below is the updated line-up for Tuesday’s NXT-

* Lash Legend vs. Shotzi

* The Schism’s new mystery member in the red hoodie removes their mask

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark

* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defend against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade