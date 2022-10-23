Mr. Beast challenges The Rock in a rock, paper, scissors match for charity

YouTube megastar Mr. Beast challenged Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to a rock, paper, scissors match with $100,000 on the line for charity during a red carpet event.

Mr. Beast told The Rock that if he beat him, he’ll donate $100,000 to a charity of his choosing and Johnson promptly accepted the challenge.

The first two were a draw but then in the third try, Mr. Beast beat The Rock when he chose paper and Rock chose, well, rock.

Before the third round, Johnson told Beast that if he loses, he’ll donate $100,000 to a charity of his opponent’s choosing as well.

When it was all said and done, Johnson chose Make-A-Wish Foundation as the charity, with the two putting $200,000 for good cause.

Mr. Beast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, runs the fifth-most-subscribed YouTube channel and is known for donating millions of dollars through his channel.