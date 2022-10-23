Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero M added to AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced an World title match between champion Jon Moxley and Penta El Zero M for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Moxley cut a promo at Daily’s Place to find a challenger and Penta says he accepts. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero M

* #1 Contenders to AEW World Tag Team Titles: FTR vs. Swerve in Our Glory

* Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

* Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli

* Riho vs. Jamie Hayter