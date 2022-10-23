Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero M added to AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has announced an World title match between champion Jon Moxley and Penta El Zero M for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Moxley cut a promo at Daily’s Place to find a challenger and Penta says he accepts. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero M
* #1 Contenders to AEW World Tag Team Titles: FTR vs. Swerve in Our Glory
* Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara
* Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli
* Riho vs. Jamie Hayter
#AEW World Championship Match@JonMoxley vs @PENTAELZEROM
This Wednesday, October 26
Chartway Arena, Norfolk VA
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
LIVE on @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT https://t.co/Rwwn4U8oIm pic.twitter.com/0zpuE571U9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2022