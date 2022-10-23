Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam has a $67 million opening weekend
Black Adam, the new superhero movie from DC featuring Dwayne Johnson in the leading role, opened with an estimated $67 million from 4,402 theaters across the United States according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.
In addition, the movie did around $73 million in its opening weekend internationally, bringing $140 million in total worldwide.
Black Adam becomes Johnson’s biggest-ever opening weekend in Hollywood and the numbers fall within the projections from industry insiders.
The movie, 15 years in the making, currently has a 90% audience score. It cost nearly $200 million to produce.
This phenomenal 90% AUDIENCE SCORE for #BlackAdam is so gratifying for so many reasons.
15 years
THANK YOU for all so much for all the love and support 🙏🏾🌎🖤
In the end, the only thing that matters to me is sending the people home happy.
And that’s what I’ll always fight for.
⚡️ pic.twitter.com/3fm0GrVSQU
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 23, 2022