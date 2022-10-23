Dominik Dijakovic returning to NXT

There seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel for Dominik Dijakovic as the man currently known as T-Bar is heading back to NXT under his previous name.

A vignette which aired during NXT Halloween Havoc showed the Retribution T-Bar mask burning, probably signifying the end of that gimmick which really went nowhere on the main roster.

In the post-show conference call with reporters, Shawn Michaels said that his NXT head writer Johnny Russo came up with the idea of having Dijakovic back.

Michaels also said that they try not to insult everyone’s intelligence by not acknowledging their past.

“One of the things we certainly try to do is not insult the fans and not pretend like somebody wasn’t who they were a short time ago, just connect the dots and get you thinking and teasing it and making you feel like what’s going to happen and then, down the road, we surprise you. And you think it’s cool and it works,” HBK said.

The 35-year-old Dijakovic worked in NXT between 2017 and 2020 before he was called up to the main roster to be part of the Retribution faction which was a dud.

“If you kill him, he will win. Become vengeance. Become wrath,” Dijakovic wrote after the vignette aired.











