Chelsea Green added to NWA Women’s World Title Match at NWA Hard Times
At Hard Times 3 (https://nwatix.com) Chelsea Green is cashing in the title shot she won from Angelina Love on Powerrr to make the Women’s World Title Match a TRIPLE-THREAT!
Kamille (c) now defends against Kilynn King AND Chelsea Green on November 12 in Chalmette, LA!
