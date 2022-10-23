Chelsea Green added to NWA Women’s World Title Match at NWA Hard Times

Oct 23, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

At Hard Times 3 (https://nwatix.com) Chelsea Green is cashing in the title shot she won from Angelina Love on Powerrr to make the Women’s World Title Match a TRIPLE-THREAT!

Kamille (c) now defends against Kilynn King AND Chelsea Green on November 12 in Chalmette, LA!

