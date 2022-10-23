10/23/22 WWE house show results from Pikeville, KY

Oct 23, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title : Jimmy and Jey Uso (c) d Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano

– Omos defeated R Truth : Braun Strowman does a run-in to confront Omos.

– The Brawling Brutes: Ridge Holland and Butch d The Imperium: Vinci and Kaiser

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Extreme Rules Match: Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Liv Morgan

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley turns into a Win for Belair due to interference from Damage Control. The match becomes a Tag Team: Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss d Bayley and Dakota Kai ( w/ Io Sky )

– Main Event: WWE U.S. Title : Seth Rollins (c) defeated Bobby Lashley / Matt Riddle / The Miz

