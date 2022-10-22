WWE stocks close highest since April 2019

WWE stocks closed at a high of $78.76 last night, the highest it’s been since April 2019.

With that closing, the market cap of WWE is listed at $5.69 billion and shows no effect from the Vince McMahon departure or any major fallout from the way he left. In fact, stocks have fared better since McMahon left where it was hovering in the mid $60s.

Year-to-date, WWE stocks are up 55% and thanks to its guaranteed revenue, it held better than other companies during a terrible time on Wall Street.

WWE’s highest closing was $96.16 on April 23, 2019.