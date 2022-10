The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Full Gear on November 19. That show, which takes place in Newark, NJ, currently has 10,067 tickets out. There is a $32 get-in price on the secondary market.

Last night’s Rampage in Jacksonville has 2,152 tickets out.

Next week’s Dynamite in Norfolk has 2,511 tickets out.

Rampage on October 28 in Uncasville, CT has 3,898 tickets out.

Dynamite in Baltimore on November 2 as 1,939 tickets out.

Rampage in Atlantic City on November 4 has 1,567 tickets out.

Dynamite in Boston on November 9 has 2,437 tickets out.